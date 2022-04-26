Nokia G21 launched in India with 90Hz display, Unisoc T606 processor

Nokia has launched a new G-series smartphone in India called the Nokia G21. It was first announced for Europe in February. The Nokia G21 succeeds the Nokia G20. It comes with features such as a big display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc T606 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM. The device also supports 18W fast charging.

The Nokia G21 is launched in two variants in India, out of which, the 4GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in two colours namely Nordic Blue or Dusk. It is available starting today (April 26) from Nokia.com, retail outlets, and eCommerce platforms.

Buyers purchasing from Nokia.com get a free pair of Nokia BH-405 truly wireless earphones. Those purchasing from retail outlets can avail ‘Triple Zero Offer’ financing plan that includes zero down payment, zero processing fee, and zero-cost EMI.

Nokia G21 Specifications

The Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has support for adaptive refresh rate which drops to 60Hz in power saving mode, a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset which is manufactured using a 12nm process. It packs two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores along with the Mali G75-MP1 graphics processor. The phone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and comes in two storage options including 64GB and 128GB. There’s microSD card support for storage expansion up to 512GB.

At the back, there’s a triple-camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

The device runs on the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and Nokia says it will soon receive the Android 12 update. Nokia has also confirmed 2 years of major OS upgrades meaning you’ll also get Android 13 as and when it gets available.

It is backed by a 5,050mAh battery which the company promises can offer up to three days of usage on a single charge and supports 18W fast charging. However, it has a 10W charger in the box.