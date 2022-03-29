Nokia C01 Plus 32GB storage model launched in India, price hiked for older model

Nokia has launched the Nokia C01 Plus in a new variant in India which now comes with 32GB storage. The entry level Android smartphone first debuted in September of 2021 in India with a single 2GB + 16GB variant. The price for this variant has also been hiked in comparison to the original launch price.

The Nokia C01 Plus 2GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,799 while the 2GB + 16GB version costs Rs 6,299. The original launch price for the latter was Rs 5,999. The handset is available for purchase in Blue and Grey colour variants across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com. Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer will get an instant price support of Rs 600 on the best buy price, and will have to pay Rs 5699 & Rs 6199 respectively.

Customers can avail the offer at participating Retail stores or through the MyJio app. In case of self-enrolment via MyJio app, they can opt for the JioExclusive offer within 15 days of activating the device and the Price Support benefits would be passed directly to customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment. Jio subscribers doing recharge of Rs 299 and above would also be eligible for benefits worth Rs 4000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo & MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications

The Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display. There’s a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor. The Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with 2GB of RAM and and up to 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter with LED flash. However, this handset does not have a fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia C01 Plus runs on the Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. In addition, it comes with a 3000mAh removable battery that supports 5W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.