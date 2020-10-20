Advertisement

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 7:14 pm

Nokia has launch a new audio accessory for its consumers which are the essential wireless headphones that will be available globally starting next month.
Nokia has launched a new set of headphones today called the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones which are priced at 59 euros (Rs 5,100). The headphones will be available globally for purchase in a sole black colour in November 2020.

 

The new headphones launched in Europe, come with an over-ear design with PU leather earcups for comfortable wear. It has an anodized black metal finish on the outside. 

 

Nokia headphones

Read More: Nokia launches the Nokia 215 and 225 in India, starting at Rs 2,499

 

The headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also have Google Assistant and Siri Voice Assistant support. The headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers allowing Powerful bass, full mid-range and pitch-perfect high notes according to Nokia. 

 

Nokia is claiming upto 40 hours of battery life with the headphones. You can increase the listening time by attaching a 3.5mm aux cable with your headphones and the device. 

 

Nokia headphones_2

 

There are no touch controls on the earcups but only volume controls are present. The headband of the headphones is foldable which means you can pack the headphones in bags easily. 

 

The headphones should be arriving globally by next month but as of now, the audio accessory is currently available in Mainland China and Hong Kong. 

