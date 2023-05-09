Nokia C22 India launch on May 11: Another budget smartphone incoming

Nokia has announced that it will be debuting a new budget smartphone on May 11 in India, and it will be the Nokia C22. The device first debuted in Europe back in February of this year. It comes with a Unisoc chipset under the hood and is claimed to offer up to three days of battery life on a single charge. Read on to know more details.

Nokia India posted a tweet and revealed that it will launch the Nokia C22 in India on May 11. The smartphone is teased to come with AI-backed cameras and up to three days of battery life. What we do not know are the pricing details of the smartphone. In Europe, the Nokia C22 comes in two variants, a 2GB+64GB and a 3GB+64GB model, while the prices start at EUR 129 (approx Rs 11,310). The Nokia C22 is available in Midnight Black, Purple and Sand colour options.

Nokia C22 Specifications

As the device has already launched in other parts of the world, we know what it bring to the table. The Nokia C22 is being touted as a highly durable product thanks to IP52 splash and dust protection, toughened 2.5D display glass, and rigid metal chassis housed within a polycarbonate unibody design.

The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a Unisoc 9863A1 processor and is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with a claimed three-day backup, and supports 10W charging. It has a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, paired with an 8MP front camera. The device supports 4G LTE, gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 13 (Go Edition). Other connectivity options include single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.