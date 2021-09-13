Nokia C01 Plus goes on sale in India starting today

Nokia has launched, the ‘Nokia C01 Plus’, as the latest addition to the popular Nokia C-series smartphones, with a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail in India. The new Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level smartphone that runs on the Android 11 Go Edition. With the JioExclusive offer, consumers would be able to get 10% instant price support.

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in India starting today in Blue and Purple colour variants. It comes in a single 2GB + 16GB variant at a recommended best buy price of Rs 5,999, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. Moreover, customers who choose to avail of the JioExclusive offer will get instant price support of 10% on the best buy price and will have to pay Rs 5399 only.

Furthermore, customers can avail of the offer at participating Retail stores or through the MyJio app. In case of self-enrollment via the MyJio app, they can opt for the JioExclusive offer within 15 days of activating the device. Further, the Price Support benefits would be passed directly to the customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment.

Additionally, Jio subscribers doing a recharge of Rs 249 and above would also be eligible for benefits worth Rs 4000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo & MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications

The Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display. There’s a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter with LED flash. However, this handset does not have a fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia C01 Plus runs on the Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. In addition, it comes with a 3000mAh removable battery that supports 5W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone measures 148 × 71.8 × 9.3 mm and weighs 157 grams. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.