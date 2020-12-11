Advertisement

Nokia Android 10 Go Edition phone to launch on December 15

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 11, 2020 11:03 am

Latest News

This will be the company’s Android Go device for the Chinese market.
Advertisement

HMD Global has announced that it will launch an Android Go smartphone in China on December 15. It is likely to be a C series smartphone.

 

An image has posted by Nokia Mobile on the Chinese social media site Weibo confirming the launch. This will be the company’s Android Go device for the Chinese market.

Advertisement

 

HMD Global has earlier launched Android Go Edition phones like Nokia C1 last year and Nokia C2 earlier this year in the C series. The Nokia C3 also made its debut this year.

 

Recently, Nokia TA-1335 4G smartphone got certified by TENAA which is likely to be the Android 10 Go Edition smartphone to be introduced next week.

 

As per the listing, the phone will come with a 5.45-inch display with 1440x720 pixel resolution. It will be powered by a quad-core processor. It will have 2GB of RAM, 64GB storage with an expansion slot.

 

For the optics, there will be 5MP rear and 3MP front camera both with LED flash. It will be backed up by a 2500mAh battery. It measures 149.1 x 71.2 x 8.75 mm. The listing suggested that the phone will come in Red, Navy Blue and Champagne colours.

Nokia Purebook laptops arriving soon

Nokia 5.4 full specifications leaked online ahead of launch

Nokia 3.4 tipped to launch in India this month, pricing tipped

Nokia 2.4 is now available for purchase through Flipkart

Nokia C3 receives a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 6,999

Nokia C3 Review

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9 Power Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on Dec 17

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies