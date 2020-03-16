  • 10:46 Mar 16, 2020

Nokia C2 Android Go Edition smartphone announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 10:43 am

The Nokia C2 comes in Cyan and Black colours.

Nokia C1 Android Go smartphone was launched last year in December. Now the company has launched its successor, dubbed as Nokia C2. The price and availability weren’t announced at the moment and the phone is likely to debut in the Indian market as well. The Nokia C2 comes in Cyan and Black colours.

The latest Nokia C2 Android Go Edition comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.

 
The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it falls under Android Go Edition.

The phone is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and micro USB port. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio along with dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm  and the weight is 161 grams.


 

Tags: Nokia

 

