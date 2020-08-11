Nokia 50-inch and 32-inch smart TVs to be launched in India soon

Both the Smart TVs are said to come with the support of Android 9, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, DTS TruSurround, Chromecast, and OTT media services with hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant.

Nokia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV was recently launched in India for Rs 64,999. Now seems like the brand will also be bringing two more new smart TVs in the Indian market.



According to the report by Nokia Power User, Nokia's two upcoming smart TVs will come in 32-inch and 50-inch screen sizes. Both the smart TVs have been spotted on the BIS certification website.



The 32-inch Nokia smart TV with model number 32TAHDN will have full HD resolution while the 50-inch model with model number 50TAUHDN will come with UHD resolution. The report further states that 32-inch Nokia smart TV will also be Nokia’s first full HD smart TV in India.



Nokia’s 32-inch smart TV will be priced at around Rs 21,999 in India. The 50-inch model will be priced at Rs 36,999, according to the report.



Both the Smart TVs are said to come with the support of Android 9, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, DTS TruSurround, Chromecast, and OTT media services with hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant. Flipkart exclusively offers Nokia-branded smart TVs in India. So, it is likely that Flipkart will start teasing the new TVs soo.n



As for the company’s recently launched 65-inch model, the all-new smart TV comes with a 65-inch UHD display with a screen resolution of 2840 x 2160 pixels, viewing angle of 178-degree and it features 480nits brightness. The Smart TV is loaded with a 1GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor along with Mali 450MP4 GPU. It comes with a 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it comes with Google Play Store along with in-built Chromecast support, Google Assistant and more. It is loaded with a 24W speaker, which is placed at the button. The speakers come with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio and the company says that the audio is optimized from JBL for deeper bass effect.









