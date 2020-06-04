Nokia 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched in India for Rs 31,999

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 8.

Nokia Smart TV with a 43-inch screen has now been launched in India. The new 43-inch model is priced at Rs 31,999 and it will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 8.



Flipkart is offering a one-year standard warranty on the product, free authorised repair at doorstep, and 9 am to 9 pm call centre service to its customers.



Customers can also opt for complete protection on the purchase of Nokia Smart TV. This means users will get two years of additional full warranty on purchase of Complete Protection plan along with 30 per cent guaranteed exchange value at the end of three years.

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV runs on Android 9.0 operating system and comes with features like built-in Chromecast support. With support for Google Play Store, you can download more apps. It supports major apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, YouTube, and others.

The Nokia Smart TV will feature ultra-slim bezels. The 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display comes with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 1200:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology, Intelligent Dimming to adjust the brightness of the display.



Under the hood, the TV is powered by 1 GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali 450MP4 GPU. The TV has 2.25GB RAM and 16GB storage. For audio, it has 24-watt speakers on the bottom with DTS Tru Surround sound experience. The sound will be powered by JBL and the Smart TV will also feature Dolby Audio.



Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, Ethernet. The dimensions of the TV are 962.5 mm x 587.5 mm x 99.1 mm and it weighs 9.3kg without stand and 9.4kg with stand.