Advertisement

Nokia 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched in India for Rs 31,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 8.
Advertisement

Nokia Smart TV with a 43-inch screen has now been launched in India. The new 43-inch model is priced at Rs 31,999 and it will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 8.

Flipkart is offering a one-year standard warranty on the product, free authorised repair at doorstep, and 9 am to 9 pm call centre service to its customers.

Customers can also opt for complete protection on the purchase of Nokia Smart TV. This means users will get two years of additional full warranty on purchase of Complete Protection plan along with 30 per cent guaranteed exchange value at the end of three years.

 

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV runs on Android 9.0 operating system and comes with features like built-in Chromecast support. With support for Google Play Store, you can download more apps. It supports major apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, YouTube, and others.

Advertisement

Nokia Smart TV



The Nokia Smart TV will feature ultra-slim bezels. The 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display comes with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness,  1200:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology,  Intelligent Dimming to adjust the brightness of the display.

Under the hood, the TV is powered by 1 GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali 450MP4 GPU. The TV has 2.25GB RAM and 16GB storage. For audio, it has 24-watt speakers on the bottom with DTS Tru Surround sound experience. The sound will be powered by JBL and the Smart TV will also feature Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, Ethernet. The dimensions of the TV are 962.5 mm x 587.5 mm x 99.1 mm and it weighs 9.3kg without stand and 9.4kg with stand.

Nokia TV to be priced around Rs 40K? Skyworth is the manufacturer

Nokia 55-inch 4K HDR LED Smart Android TV launched for Rs 41,999

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model to reportedly launch on June 4

Nokia 43-inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV confirmed to launch in India on June 4

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart Android TV Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart Android TV launch Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart Android TV features Nokia Smart Android TV Nokia Smart TV Nokia Nokia Smart TV 43-inch launch Nokia Smart TV 43-inch specs Nokia Smart TV 43-inch price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

Realme Smart TV to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and realme.com

Nokia 43-inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV confirmed to launch in India on June 4

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies