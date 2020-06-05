Nokia 2V Tella spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs

The smartphone key details have been revealed on Geekbench.

HMD Global is reportedly working on the budget-centric smartphone, known as Nokia 2V Tella. The smartphone key details have been revealed on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be named as Nokia 2V Tella. The listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone comes loaded with 2GB of RAM. It further reveals that the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6761 processor, which is known as MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone scored 829 points in the single-core test and 2422 points in the multi-core test. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone.

Meanwhile, the company has announced Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen smartphones. The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a price tag of $169 (approx. Rs 12,800) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Nokia C2 Tennen is priced at $69 (approx. Rs 5,300) for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Nokia C2 Tava comes with a price of $109 (approx. Rs 8,300).

Nokia C5 Endi is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Nokia C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM.