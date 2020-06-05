Advertisement

Nokia 2V Tella spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 12:01 pm

Latest News

The smartphone key details have been revealed on Geekbench.

HMD Global is reportedly working on the budget-centric smartphone, known as Nokia 2V Tella. The smartphone key details have been revealed on Geekbench. 

 

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be named as Nokia 2V Tella. The listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone comes loaded with 2GB of RAM. It further reveals that the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6761 processor, which is known as MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone scored 829 points in the single-core test and 2422 points in the multi-core test. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone. 

 

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen smartphones. The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a price tag of $169 (approx. Rs 12,800) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Nokia C2 Tennen is priced at $69 (approx. Rs 5,300) for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Nokia C2 Tava comes with a price of $109 (approx. Rs 8,300).

 

Nokia C5 Endi is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

 

The Nokia C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM.

Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen announced

Nokia 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched in India for Rs 31,999

Latest News from Nokia

Tags: Nokia 2V Tella Nokia 2V Tella leak Nokia 2V Tella rumours Nokia 2V Tella specs Nokia 2V Tella features Nokia smartphones Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with camera, and network optimizations

Honor 8S 2020 announced with 5.71-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio A22

Coolpad Cool 10 with MediaTek Helio P30 chipset announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies