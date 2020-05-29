Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen announced

The company has introduced Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen.

HMD Global has announced the launch of a new range of Nokia smartphones. The company has introduced Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen.

The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a price tag of $169 (approx. Rs 12,800) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Nokia C2 Tennen is priced at $69 (approx. Rs 5,300) for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Nokia C2 Tava comes with a price of $109 (approx. Rs 8,300). All the phones are exclusively available with US carrier Cricket Wireless. Nokia C5 Endi is available in Deep Midnight Blue, Nokia C2 Tava is available in Tempered Blue colour option and Nokia C2 Tennen comes in Steel colour option. All the smartphones come with a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Nokia C5 Endi specifications

Nokia C5 Endi is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen specifications

Both smartphones come with a similar set of specifications. The Nokia C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixes and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM. The Nokia C2 Tava and C2 Tennen come with 16GB/32GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, both the phones are loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Both the devices are loaded with 3000mAh battery and both of them run on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, both of them support supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.