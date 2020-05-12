Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phone announced

Dubbed as Nokia 125 and Nokia 150, the feature phones will be available in select markets.

The Nokia 150 is priced at $29 (approx. Rs 2,200) and it is available in Red, Cyan and Black colour options. The Nokia 125 comes with a price tag of $24 (approx. Rs 1,800) and it is available in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options.

Both the feature phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a screen resolution of 240 320 pixels. The feature phones are powered by a MediaTek processor and it runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system. Both the feature phones come with classic games like Snake.

The feature phones come with a 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 3GB via microSD card slot. The phones are loaded with a rear-mounted VGA camera. There is an option of flash with Nokia 150. The phones are loaded with wireless FM Radio, MP3 player and it comes with 1020mAh battery, which the brand claims to give 23.4 days of standby time and 19.4 hours of Talktime. The feature phones come with Bluetooth 3.0, dual-SIM support, microUSB port and 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Previously, the company is said to be working on mid-range Nokia 6.3 smartphone which might boast quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics. A per a report, Nokia 6.3 will feature a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 670/675 processor. Nokia 6.3 will replace the Nokia 6.2 and will sit above Nokia 5.3, the report reveals. Also, Nokia 6.3 is said to feature a better front-facing camera as compared to the Nokia 5.3 perhaps with a 16MP sensor.