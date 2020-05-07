Nokia 6.3 to feature Zeiss quad rear cameras: Report

Nokia 6.3 will replace the Nokia 6.2 and will sit above Nokia 5.3.

Nokia 7.3 alongwith Nokia 9.3 Pureview is said to be launched in Q3 of this year i.e around August and September. Now the company is also said to be working on mid-range Nokia 6.3 smartphone which might boast quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics.



A per a report of NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 6.3 will feature a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 670/675 processor.



Nokia 6.3 will replace the Nokia 6.2 and will sit above Nokia 5.3, the report reveals. Also, Nokia 6.3 is said to feature a better front-facing camera as compared to the Nokia 5.3 perhaps with a 16MP sensor.



For the display, Nokia 6.3 may sport a tear-drop notch like Nokia 5.3 but will be a PureDisplay like its predecessor Nokia 6.2. The phone might come at a starting price of 249 Euros for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.



As of now, an exact launch date of Nokia 6.3 is not known but the phone will likely to be launched along with Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G. The source says it will be unveiled sometime in Q3 2020 at a big Nokia launch event. We need to wait for an official confirmation from HMD Global.