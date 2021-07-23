Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched in India

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its new Nokia 110 4G in India. It is priced at Rs 2799. The phone will be available on Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in starting 24th July 2021.

The feature phone will be available in three colours, Yellow, Aqua and Black.

Nokia 110 4G Specs

Nokia 110 4G sports a 1.8-inch display with 120 x 160-pixel resolution. The phone does not run KaiOS and comes with a Readout Assist feature which reads the menus out loud. This feature could be suitable for use by seniors.

The new device supports Voice over LTE. It is equipped with a Unisoc T107 chipset, along with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage.

Nokia 110 4G comes with a 0.8 MP QVGA rear camera. It comes with a MicroSD slot that supports up to 32GB storage expansion. Also, there is a LED flashlight on the top edge of the new Nokia 4G feature phone.

The feature phone comes with a range of entertainment-centric features, including classic games like the iconic Snake, wireless and wired FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, full internet access, video & MP3 player.

The phone is packed with a removable 1,020mAh battery that offers up to 18 hours of standby time and up to 5 hours of 4G talk time. It runs on a Series 30+ operating system.

The phone measures 121x50x14.5mm and weighs 84.5 grams.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global:

“The Nokia 110 4G is a perfect combination of the classic and the neo. With its sleek new design and exceptional features, it is a phone that our fans will love, trust and want to keep. This feature phone is all about accessibility and durability that provides a seamless experience for ease of use. The amazing features, available on this device at such an affordable price, will help you to stay connected with your loved ones without any hassle. Our signature Nordic design heritage merged with our universally recognised manufacturing process has created a feature phone that stands out from the crowd with durability to match.”