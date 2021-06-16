Advertisement

Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G Feature phones launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2021 1:22 pm

The new Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G support Voice over LTE.
HMD Global has today announced the launch of its new Nokia 110 4G and new Nokia 105 4G feature phones. The Nokia 110 and 105 were first unveiled in 2019 but only featured 2G connectivity.

 

The company has not yet announced the pricing details of both phones. Nokia 105 4G will be available in Black, Blue, and Red while the Nokia 110 4G will be available in Black, Yellow, and Aqua.

As per a report by Nokiamob.net, the Nokia 110 4G costs EUR 39.90 (roughly Rs 3,600) and the Nokia 105 4G comes at a price of EUR 34.90 (roughly Rs 3,100).

Nokia 110 4G

 

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G specifications

 

Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G sport a 1.8-inch display with 120 x 160 pixel resolution. The phones do not run KaiOS and they come with a Readout Assist feature which reads the menus out loud. This feature could be suitable for use by seniors.

 

The new Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G support Voice over LTE. They are equipped with a Unisoc T107 chipset, along with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage.

 

The main difference between the new 105 and 110 4G is that Nokia 110 4G comes with a camera while there is no camera on the 105 4G. Both come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB storage expansion and an FM radio. Also, there is a LED flashlight on the top edge of both these new Nokia 4G feature phones.

 

Both the phones are packed with a 1,020mAh battery that offers up to 18 hours of standby time and up to 5 hours of 4G talk time. They run on Series 30+ operating system.

 

Both phones measure 121x50x14.5mm. The Nokia 110 4G weighs 84.5 grams, while the Nokia 105 4G is 80.2 grams in weight.

Latest News from Nokia

Tags: Nokia

 

