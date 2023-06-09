NoiseFit Fuse smartwatch launched in India

Noise recently launched the NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch in India, and just days after, it has now debuted the NoiseFit Fuse. The smartwatch features a round dial with a metallic finish body. It gets all the essential features a smartwatch should have, such as 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, bluetooth calling and more.

NoiseFit Fuse: Price

The NoiseFit Fuse smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart.com and gonoise.com at a special launch price of Rs 1,499. It comes in five colour options namely Jet Black, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, and Forest Green.

NoiseFit Fuse: Specifications

The Fuse watch sports a metallic finish and a textured strap with a round dial. It sports a 1.38-inch display offering a resolution of 240×240 pixels, and 550nits of brightness. It further features Noise’ own TruSync technology, ensuring advanced single chip bluetooth calling.

Wireless connectivity is enabled via Bluetooth version 5.3, which in turn results in calls with lower power consumption. The watch also has built-in speakers and microphone. The watch packs Noise Health Suite allowing monitoring of health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, breathing, and menstrual cycle tracking. Users also get access to daily reminders and weather forecasts.

It has a battery backup of up to 7 days on a single charge and IP68 water and dust resistance for durability. The NoiseFit Fuse comes with over 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces. It also supports the NoiseFit App for additional personalisation.