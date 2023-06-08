New launches from Noise: NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch, Noise Buds Trance TWS earbuds

Noise has launched a couple of new products in India, including the NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch and the Noise Buds Trance TWS earbuds. The former offers a 1.46″ AMOLED screen with support for over 150 watch faces. The latter on the other hand, gets Bluetooth 5.3 version that offers a connectivity range of up to 10m. Read on to know more about them.

NoiseFit Vortex: Price, Specs

NoiseFit Vortex will be available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 and comes in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Rose Pink, Space Blue, and Jet Black colours. The smartwatch will be available from June 12 via gonoise.com and Amazon.in.

As for its specs, it gets a circular dial, within which is housed a 1.46″ AMOLED screen with support for over 150 watch faces. The Noise Tru Sync technology on the smartwatch allows users to make Bluetooth calls via the watch itself, with quick pairing and low power consumption.

It packs the Noise Health Suite also, which comprises of 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, and a menstrual cycle tracker. It also has multiple sports modes, is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and has a battery life of up to 7 days.

Noise Buds Trance: Price, Specs

The Noise Buds Trance carry a price tag of Rs 999 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store as well as on Flipkart for purchase. The earbuds have five colour options, such as Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple.

The new earbuds from Noise feature a 6mm driver with AAC support. For gaming, the earbuds offer a low latency mode of up to 40 ms while gaming. All of this is enabled via Bluetooth 5.3, that also allows the buds to operate from up to 10 meters away from the device it is paired to.

These earbuds also offer IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. Not only that, but you get Hyper sync for fast pairing, while the earbuds are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge, when coupled with the case.

They also come with Instacharge technology, that can provide up to a 200-minute playtime with a 10-minute charge. There is a USB Type-C port on the case for charging.