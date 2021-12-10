NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch, Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds launched in India

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India called the NoiseFit Evolve 2. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, heart rate monitor, 7-day battery life, and many other sensors.

The NoiseFit Evolve 2 is priced at Rs 3999, interestingly the MRP is Rs 7999. It will go on sale starting from December 14 on Flipkart and noise.com. It comes in Charcoal Black, Rose Pink and Cloud Gray colours.

In India, the company has also launched Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds at Rs 1,799. The earbuds will go on sale from December 14 at 12pm (noon).

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Features

The smartwatch has a 1.22-inch AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution and a 42mm dial size. Further, the display offers a pixel density of 327 ppi. You also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, and Sleep monitor. In addition, there are 12 sports modes to choose from, including indoor running, hiking, indoor cycling and more.

The watch is claimed to last up to 7 days and 5 days of use with 30 minutes of charging. It has a 3ATM water-resistant certification. There are 100+ cloud-based watch faces available for you, so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

The smartwatch is made up of an aluminium case and weighs 38.5 grams. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with Android 4.4+ as well as iOS 9.0+ devices.

Noise Buds Prima features

The earbuds feature an in-ear style design and come with up to 42 hours of playtime with the charging case. In addition, they also support Instacharge technology that is claimed to offer 120 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge.

They come with 44ms ultra low latency gaming mode. Further, they come equipped with Siri and Google Assistant voice support. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant.