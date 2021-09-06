NoiseFit Core Smartwatch launched in India

Noise has announced the launch of NoiseFit Core at an introductory price of Rs 2999. In addition, the Smartwatch is available for sale on Noise’s website. This portfolio addition by homegrown brand Noise, should be an idea companion for fitness enthusiast with devices equipped with Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above, says Noise.

NoiseFit Core Specifications

The smartwatch gets a sharp round dial display of 1.28 TFT with a 240 x 240 pixels fluid resolution. In addition, it has a button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks. Available in two colours, users can spot this smartwatch in Charcoal Black and Silver Grey.

Built with a zinc alloy metal body, NoiseFit Core is a lightweight smartwatch. Users can also access personalised cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. With the 285mAh battery, the smartwatch offers longevity of up to 7 days in addition to a standby time of up to 30 days.

The NoiseFit Core is equipped with a heart rate monitor. There are 13 sports modes and is certified to be sweat and water-resistant with an IP68 rating. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app and offers seamless sync with Bluetooth 5. Users are also provided with access to weather updates, calls, messages and are enabled music and camera control after connecting the smartwatch with the app.

In a recent development, Noise continues to be the leading player in the overall Wearables watch category for five straight quarters in India. It accounts for a 28.6% share in 2Q21, closely followed by BoAt’s 26.9% share.

It became one of the first brands in India to offer truly wireless earbuds, the Noise SHOTS. The brand has been trying to define the segment since its inception. The major aspect owing to Noise’s growth is the price at which it offers its products and the quality.