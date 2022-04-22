NoiseFit Buzz smartwatch launched in India with 5-day battery life

Noise has launched yet another smartwatch in the country that goes by the name of the NoiseFit Buzz. The smartwatch is a follow-up to the ColorFit Icon Buzz that was launched in February of this year. The new NoiseFit Buzz comes with bluetooth calling functionality and packs a bunch of health monitoring features. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available via Flipkart for purchase, starting April 28 at 12 PM. It will be available in a single Black colour option.

The NoiseFit Buzz sports a 1.32-inch TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The watch has support for customizable & cloud-based watch faces. Furthermore, it is equipped with a side button to access the menu and navigate throughout the UI. As for sports tracking, it can track up to 9 sports modes such as running, treadmill, walking, spinning, cycling, yoga, hiking, fitness, and climbing.

The watch has a heart rate sensor for 24 hours heart rate monitoring. Apart from that, it also supports SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, and female health tracking. There is also voice assistance onboard, allowing users to perform certain functions via voice prompt such as making calls, playing music, check the weather, among others.

The NoiseFit Buzz has an IP67-rated build for water and dust resistance. The battery on the smartwatch can provide up to 5 days of runtime on a single charge.

Separately, Noise is also gearing up to launch the ColorFit Ultra Buzz in India very soon. The watch has already been listed on Amazon thereby confirming exclusive availability on the e-commerce platform. It features a large rectangular 1.75-inch display. It has a feature where the user can accept, reject or silence an incoming call using the watch itself, given that it is connected to the smartphone.