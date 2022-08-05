Noise X-Fit 2 with IP68 rating launched in India

Noise has launched the Noise X-Fit 2, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch TFT display, Sp02 monitor, a 24/7 heart rate monitor, battery life of up to 7 days and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

With Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador, the X-Fit 2 is available for Rs 1,999. The wearable is already available across Flipkart, Myntra, and Gonoise.com. You can purchase the new smartwatch in three colours – Jet Black, Silver Grey, and Space Blue.

Noise X-Fit 2 Specs and Features

Noise X-Fit2 sports a 1.69 TFT LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution. It offers features like 60 sports modes and 150 watch faces. In addition, the Noise Health Suite enables it to monitor heart rate, sleep, and stress levels, coupled with tracking activity levels and female health markers.

Besides, the device comes with IP68 water resistance and offers a battery life of 7 days. It is also integrated with the NoiseFit app, allowing users to unlock health tracking analysis along with updates with breathing mode, reminders, and weather forecast alerts.

The Noise X-Fit 2 is compatible with iOS 10 and above as well as Android 4.4 and above. In addition, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can be connected to devices. In addition, the watch offers multiple smart features like smart notifications, including text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks, and calendar alerts.

Recently, Noise Buds Prima 2 were launched in India for Rs 1299. They are available for purchase across Flipkart and Gonoise website. It comes in three colours – Pearl White, Deep Wine, and Carbon Black.

Noise Buds Prima 2 features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. With the Instacharge technology, users can further enjoy 2 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge. They are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours.