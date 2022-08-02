Noise Buds Prima 2 launched in India for Rs 1299

Noise has today announced the launch of Buds Prima 2 in its TWS category. The Noise Buds Prima 2 is featuring 50 hours of playtime. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1299 and are available for purchase across Flipkart and Gonoise website, starting today. It comes in three colours – Pearl White, Deep Wine, and Carbon Black.

Noise Buds Prima 2 Features

Noise Buds Prima 2 features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with a quad mic for an enhanced listening experience for the caller. Then there is HyperSync technology that enables a fast and secure connection allowing the product to connect instantly with the last-paired device even before one takes the earbuds out of the charging case.

With the Instacharge technology, users can further enjoy 2 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge. They are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours. The new TWS is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for lag-free connectivity. It also features a 10m BT range. Further, there is IPX5 water resistance.

The device supports voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. It also allows users to control the volume and accept or decline calls by just tapping their headphones.

Recently, Noise Buds VS402, ColorFit Ultra 2 LE, Evolve 2 Play were launched in India. The wireless earbuds provide a playback time of up to 35 hours on a single charge and support Instacharge technology and a USB Type-C charging connector. Furthermore, the Environmental Noise Cancellation technology with quad mics eliminates surrounding distractions for clearer calls. The buds also have a low latency lag for better audio-video sync.

Moreover, wireless earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 with the trademark hyper sync technology for seamless connectivity and transmission. The wireless earbuds are IPX5 sweat- and water-resistant as well.