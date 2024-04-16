Noise Sound Master Speaker Launched In India With 100W Output: Price, Features

Noise, the Indian wearable brand has forayed into the premium home audio segment with the launch of the new Sound Master speaker. The new speaker from Noise comes with features like a 100W output, Bluetooth connectivity, bass radiators, and much more. Here’s what it has to offer.

Noise Sound Master: Price, Availability

The Noise Sound Master speaker is available for purchase on the GoNoise website, Flipkart, Croma, and other leading retail stores and at a launch price of Rs 9,999. It can be bought in a single black colour.

Noise Sound Master: Specs, Features

The new noise speaker offers a 360° audio deep base experience, boasting of 100-watt output. The audio is handled by a quad 45mm drivers. It is backed by a combination of a subwoofer, 4 bass radiators, and 8 treble radiators.

The speaker features Bluetooth v5.3 technology for lag-free and stable connections to your devices with a 10-meter operational range. Additionally, NFC technology allows for instant pairing with a simple tap of your NFC-enabled device. It supports both iOS and Android devices. Sound Master also supports 3.5mm Audio Jack connector.

Sound Master also boasts a huge 12,000 mAh battery, delivering up to 12 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. The speaker takes 2 hours 40 minutes to charge with a 30W charger via a USB-C port.

Sound Master features touch controls for effortless navigation of music libraries, volume adjustments, and track skipping. Additionally, a built-in microphone allows users to answer calls directly through the speaker.

Aside from this, Sound Master also offers True Wireless Stereo (TWS) connectivity. Pairing two Sound Master speakers together creates a wider soundstage, making it ideal for large gatherings. The speaker has a fabric mesh finish.

In related news to Noise, the brand recently collaborated with Airtel Payments Bank for a smartwatch that supports tap-to-pay functionality via NFC. One can activate the watch by linking it to their savings bank account via the Thanks App in just one minute. Once linked, users can immediately commence making payments by simply tapping the watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines with the Tap N Pay facility.