Noise launches ColorFit Brio with 50 sports modes, 10-day battery life

Noise, the Indian connected lifestyle brand has announced the launch of Noise ColorFit Brio smartwatch. The smartwatch is launched on Flipkart and Noise’s official website at an introductory price of Rs 2999.

It is launched in three classic colors – black, grey, and pink. The smartwatch has a sleek button on the side that helps in directing the functions. The lightweight ColorFit Brio weighs 34grams with a strap and is slim (9mm) to carry for indoor and outdoor activities.

Noise ColorFit Brio Features

It comes with an advanced 1.52” TruView display and a high-resolution screen with 360*400 pixels IPS LCD technology. This allows for a crystal clear, and sharp display. The smartwatch offers vital Health Suite features including a Spo2 monitor, and a 24×7 heart rate monitor that allows users to continually audit their health. These will be helpful in performing different indoor and outdoor activities during the day.

ALSO READ: Noise Buds VS303 launched with 24-hour battery life

It also offers 50 mighty sports modes and an IP68 Waterproof guarding. Noise ColorFit Brio is compatible with the NoiseFit app, which offers deeper insights into the user’s activities.

Keeping in mind the hybrid lifestyles of the modern Indian user today, the watch comes with features engineered to make the user interface friendly and hassle-free. Noise ColorFit Brio houses a DND mode and a quick reply feature, which lets users manage alerts and notifications from the comfort of their wrists, while they are on the go. The smartwatch has battery longevity of up to 10-day battery life and is compatible with both, Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth.

Noise ColorFit Brio also offers Noise’s one of the key features – Cloud-based & customisable watch faces for a new and interesting screen every day. The smartwatch is also designed for the fashion-forward Noisemakers to match it with their OOTD with multiple designs Swappable straps available on the Noise’s official website.