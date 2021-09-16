Noise Buds VS303 launched with 24-hour battery life

Noise has announced its latest pair of TWS earbuds – Buds VS303 at an introductory price of Rs 1799. Buyers can purchase this pair of earbuds on Noise’s official website and Amazon. Noise’s in-house Hyper Sync Technology powers buds VS303.

The Noise Buds VS303 gets an active playtime of 6 hours on a single charge and total 24-hour longevity. The Noise Buds VS303 will be available in two colours – Black and Blue. They come with a circular charging case with a matte texture, matching the earbuds and a Type C USB cable.

The earbuds can be charged completely in 1.5 hours. The earbuds are designed with a 13 mm size driver providing enhanced grip and a comfortable fit in the ear. The buds have Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility that helps in seamless pairing with smartphones.

Noise Buds VS303 is powered by 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity for a 10-meter-long wireless range. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri. In addition, it offers voice assistance and a full Touch Control feature. Music adjustments, volume changes, and call controls are fully enabled and accessible with these earbuds.

Noise recently launched the NoiseFit Core Smartwatch. The smartwatch gets a sharp round dial display of 1.28 TFT with a 240 x 240 pixels fluid resolution. In addition, it has a button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks. Available in two colours, users can spot this smartwatch in Charcoal Black and Silver Grey.

Built with a zinc alloy metal body, NoiseFit Core is a lightweight smartwatch. Users can also access personalised cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. With the 285mAh battery, the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery. In addition, there’s a standby time of up to 30 days.