Noise Flair XL neckband earbuds launched in India

Noise has launched the Flair XL neckband earbuds in India with a claimed playback time of up to eighty hours. It is priced slightly on the higher side and offers a bunch of other features such as Hyper sync, Tru bass, fast charging and more. The earbuds come with a 1-year warranty.

The Noise Flair XL is available in Mist Grey, Jet Black, Burgundy, and Stone Blue colours for Rs 1,499. It can be purchased from Flipkart and the Noise website.

Noise Flair XL comes with the Tru Bass technology for those who like a bassy audio output. Then, the earbuds come with Hyper Sync technology that enables one to pair it to two devices simultaneously. The Flair XL also sports Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) for a which means you should get a clear calling experience. It connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.2 and has a connection range of 10 meters.

The claimed 80 hours of battery life of the Flair XL is said to provide entertainment for more than three days. The device supports Instacharge fast charging as well, meaning a 10-minute charge yields 15 hours of playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. They also feature magnetic earbuds, and offer a dedicated gaming mode as well.

As for other recent launches from Noise, it unveiled two new watches in India including the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max and the ColorFit Pro 4. The ColorFit Pro 4 features a 1.72-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 311 ppi pixel density, and 500 nits brightness. The ColorFit Pro 4 Max sports a larger 1.8-inch display. Both the watches support Bluetooth calling option. The ColorFit Pro 4 features a fully-functional digital crown, which can be used to scroll through the menu, adjust volume, and change watch faces.