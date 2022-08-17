Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz launched with AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling

Noise has introduced its first smartwatch featuring an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling together, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, in India today. The smartwatch is equipped with single-chip Bluetooth calling and an always-on AMOLED display.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is priced at Rs 3499 and can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com. It is available in four colour variants: Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Olive Green, and Champagne Grey.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz Features

The new Noise watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 368*448-pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness. The Always on Display function allows users to immediately view the time, date, and steps count without having to touch the power button or screen.

Apart from that, the smartwatch comes with a single-chip Bluetooth calling feature equipped with dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3. With an in-built speaker & mic on the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, you can quickly receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the smartwatch. The smartwatche also allows you to dial using the pad, make calls, and access your favorite contact on the watch dial from recent call logs.

The device has a compact and lightweight design and features 7-day battery life with a power-saving mode. Furthermore, the smartwatch features 100 sports modes with auto sports detection to help fitness enthusiasts enhance their game. Users can access 10 modes on the watch, while the remaining option can be accessed using the Noise app.

In addition, the watch has more than 100+ customizable and cloud-hosted watch faces for users. Also, the new UI and the smart widgets let you add quick shortcuts on the screen. Besides, it is packed with IP68 water resistance.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz comes packed with features like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 and female cycle tracking. Then there is stress and sleep monitoring that let users keep tabs on their overall well-being. Users can also keep track of their fitness progress using NoiseFit App.

The smartwatch also comes with features like quick reply, call and message notifications, alarms, reminders, remote camera/music control, find my phone, weather updates, and smart DND.