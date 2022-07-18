Noise ColorFit Icon 2 launched in India with 60 sports modes

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India called ColorFit Icon 2 which comes with features such as support for sixty sports modes, IP67 dust and water resistance and a lot more. Apart from this, the smartwatch also supports bluetooth calling and features such as quick dial pad, call history, and favourite contacts.

Noise ColorFit Icon 2 is available with a special launch price of Rs 2,499. It is offered in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink colours. The smartwatch is available for purchase from the brand’s official website and Flipkart.

Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Specifications

Noise ColorFit Icon 2 sports a 1.8-inch display with curved edges and a resolution of 240 x 280 resolution along with 500 nits brightness. The device offers more than 100 customisable cloud-based watch faces and is IP67 certified dust and water-resistant as well.

Then, the watch supports AI voice assistant using which one can set timers, alarms and reminders, ask questions, manage your music, and give commands straight from the wrist. There’s support for 60 sports modes which the watch can track. The smartwatch has in-built games as well.

The Noise smartwatch is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and breathing exercises as well. For battery life, the smartwatch is backed by a 260mAh battery cell that is claimed to offer 4 days of usage on a single charge. Furthermore, there’s support Bluetooth calling features like a quick dial pad, call history, and favourite contacts.

In related news, the brand recently also unveiled ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch in India which comes with a 1.8-inch TFT LCD rectangular display with550 nits of peak brightness. It also features a crown button for easy navigation through the UI. There are multiple customizable cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.