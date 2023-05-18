Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch launched in India

Noise has debuted a new smartwatch in India, called the ColorFit Pulse 3. The new smartwatch has a 2.5D curved screen and packs the Noise Health Suite, which enables users to track vital health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns. Read on to know more about the new Noise device.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3: Price, Specs

The NoiseFit ColorFit Pulse 3 is priced at Rs 1,799 and will go on sale via Amazon and GoNoise website. It can be availed in Jet Black, Jade Green, Rose Pink, Silver Grey and Vintage Brown colours.

As for its features, it gets a a 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D curved glass display. It has a metallic chassis with a functional crown on the right side of the watch. There’s also support for 170+ cloud-based customisable watch faces, which can be accessed via the Noise app.

The watch supports Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless connections along with TruSync technology for Bluetooth calling via the smartwatch. The device offers other features like call dial pad, weather updates, notifications, voice assistant, and built-in games. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. Other features on the watch include multiple menu styles, smart DND, call rejection, wrist awake and more.

Next, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, step counter, and support for tracking breathing sessions. It also packs a menstrual cycle monitor for females. Lastly, the wearable packs support for 100 sports modes and auto-detection as well.