Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch to launch in India on August 6

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 1:48 pm

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch is expected to come with a 1.4-inch LCD full-touch display.
Noise, an accessory maker, will soon launch a new smartwatch in India. The brand will announce Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch in the country on August 6. This will be the company’s first smartwatch to come with built-in GPS.

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India. The launch will be a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale which will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7. It will be available in two colours and will be revealed on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

An earlier teaser image revealed the brand ambassador Rohit Sharma wearing the new smartwatch. Furthermore, the landing page also revealed that the smartwatch will come with built-in GPS.

The smartwatch will come with cloud-based watch faces as well, which will be available via an OTA update in the coming weeks after the launch. It will come with a high-resolution display and customizable watch faces as well.

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch will come with a similar design language as seen in the Noise Colorfit Pro 2 smartwatch. This means that it will come with a square display and it will come with two physical buttons as well. The smartwatch is expected to come with a 1.4-inch LCD full-touch display.

The smartwatch is reported to come with ID, text and social media notifications and music playback control. The Noise Colorfit Nav will feature IP68 water, dust and sweat resistance. It will also feature 24/7 heart rate and sleep monitoring sensors.

