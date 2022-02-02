Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noies has launched the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 7-day battery life, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes with an introductory price of Rs 3,499. The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 4,999. The watch will go on sale starting today i.e February 2 at 2 PM.

You can purchase the new smartwatch in Jet Black, Silver Grey, and Olive Gold colour options. It will be available for purchase via on Amazon, Flipkart, and also Noise e-store.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Specs and Features

Noise watch comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution. There are 100+ customisable and cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

The smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth calling. For voice assistance support, the watch features Siri, as well as Google Assistant. Also, the smartwatch comes with a loudspeaker and a built-in mic so you can make and receive calls right on your wrist.

Further, you will also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, and Sleep monitor. In addition to this, the wearable offers nine sports modes to choose from including running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more.

The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be connected to smartphones running at least Android 4 or iOS 8. The device is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatch is backed by a 230mAh which is said to last for up to 7 days on a single charge and can be fully charged in two hours. Lastly, the watch measures 44.5×36.5x11mm and weighs 50 grams.