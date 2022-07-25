Noise Buds VS402, ColorFit Ultra 2 LE, Evolve 2 Play launched in India

Noise launched three new products in India on Saturday (July 23) including the Buds VS402 TWS earbuds which come with 35 hours of playback time and Bluetooth 5.3, the ColorFit Ultra 2 LE and the Evolve 2 Play both of which have an AMOLED panel and the Always-on display feature.

The earbuds will be available in two colours: Neon black, Neon white. Noise Buds VS402 have launched for Rs 1499 in Neon Black followed by Neon-white colour in a few days. Available in four colours, Jet black, mist grey, olive green, and royal blue, the ColorFit Ultra 2 LE is priced at Rs 2999. Also available in three colours namely Grey, Black and Blue, the Evolve 2 Play is priced at Rs 3299.

Noise Buds VS402

The newly launched wireless earbuds provide a playback time of up to 35 hours on a single charge, and support support Instacharge technology and a USB Type-C charging connector. Furthermore, the Environmental Noise Cancellation technology with quad mics eliminates surrounding distractions for clearer calls. The buds also have a low latency lag for a better audio video sync.

Moreover, wireless earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 with the trademark hyper sync technology for seamless connectivity and transmission. The wireless earbuds are IPX5 sweat- and water-resistant as well.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 LE

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 LE boasts an Always On Display and 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368 x 448 pixel resolution, 326 PPI and 500 nits of brightness. The device offers key health-tracking features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking and sleep monitoring, enabling users to keep tabs on their well-being. It comes with customisable and 100+ cloud-based watch faces.

Its Productivity Suite includes features like weather updates, quick replies, smart DND, and reminders. Further, the smartwatch has 30 sports modes and can sustain for up to 7 days once charged fully. Users can also monitor their fitness progress with a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation on the the NoiseFit app.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play is a sporty smartwatch and comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED Always On Display and a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. The large 42 mm dial also enables reading notifications conveniently. The smartwatch promises up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge and lasts for 5 days with just 30 minutes of charge. The smartwatch features 100+ sports modes and packs an array of wellness features like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, 24 x 7 heart rate tracking & sleep monitoring as well.

It has customisable and 100+ cloud-based watch faces, while the Evolve 2 Play comes with Hindi language support, allowing a larger community across regions to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep track of their health. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play has palm gestures control, which allows users to turn off the screen by covering the whole screen with their palms. Its Productivity Suite includes features like a quick reply to calls, reminders and messages notification for Android users. Additionally, the smartwatch comes certified with 3ATM water resistance, allowing users to dive up to 30 m into the water.