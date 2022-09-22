Noise Buds VS204 TWS launched, SENS launches smartwatches, TWS earbuds, neckband headsets and more

Noise has today launched the newest TWS called Noise Buds VS204. They have a 50-hour battery life and Environmental Sound Reduction (ESRTM) technology for hands-free calling.

Noise Buds VS204 is priced at Rs 1,599 and is available for purchase across online channels Flipkart, Amazon, and gonoise.com starting today.

Meanwhile, SENS, a new company, has launched a variety of smart, connected devices. The brand has launched smartwatches, TWS earbuds, neckband headsets, and lifestyle products. These SENS products are made in a local factory in Gurugram, Haryana.

Smartwatches – SENS EDYSON 1 at Rs. 1,799, Einsteyn 1 at Rs. 3,099, Edyson 2 at Rs. 2,299 and Nuton 1 at Rs 1,499 with stylish additional straps and a variety of colors

TWS earbuds – SENS Hendriks at Rs. 1,699, Cnatra 1 at Rs. 1099, Cnatra 2 at Rs. 1099, and the Hendriks 2 at Rs. 1,599

Neckband headsets – SENS MJ 1 at Rs. 999, MJ2 at Rs. 1,199 and Alvis 1 at Rs. 699

Noise Buds VS204 Features

The new Buds VS204 features the brand’s proprietary Instacharge, providing 50 hours of total playtime and 10-hour playtime in single charge. Additionally, the device features Hyper Sync which automatically and securely connects the buds to the most recently paired device immediately after removing it from the case.

Adding on, the Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology eliminates background disturbance to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication.

It has an IPX4 sweat and water-resistant rating and a USB Type-C charging port. Furthermore, wireless earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology. They are equipped with 13mm drivers.

SENS Edyson 1

The Edyson 1 smartwatch comes with a IPS LCD screen display on a large, 4.3 cm (1.7) dial encased in a zinc alloy metal body. The watch also comes with unique AI based voice assistance. Besides, there is are health monitoring features, including menstrual cycle monitors for female consumers. Edyson 1 will also have a free stylish additional strap as a special launch offer for a limited period.

To manage daily tasks efficiently it also allows users to make and take calls via Bluetooth connectivity and comes with an battery back-up of up to three days under regular usage and 15 days when on stand-by.

It keeps a track of the steps walked and also monitors the heart rate and calories burned throughout the day.

Einsteyn 1

The Einsteyn 1 smartwatch features a robust design for adventure lovers. The watch comes with an AMOLED display and a sleek 3.5 cm (1.39) dial. It can be easily paired with TWS devices, comes with local music storage, and has a built-in mic and speaker.

For easy access, it also features a remote camera and music control. It comes with advanced health & fitness features such as the SpO2 monitor, sports mode and breathes mode.

Besides these models, SENS has also introduced Edyson 2 (INR 2299), and Nuton 1 (INR 1499) with an additional strap and a variety of available colors to its smart wearables portfolio.

SENS Audio Products – TWS and Neckbands

SENS’s range of TWS earbuds and Neckbands include seven different models across price brackets, offering a wide variety of options for consumers to choose from. All the products in the category are water-resistant, enabled with voice assistance features (Google and Siri) and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Select products from the wearables category come with trademarked technologies and some models also come with advanced audio attributes like Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Some of the key products in the category include Hendriks 1 TWS Earbuds and MJ2 Neckband.

Hendriks 1

Named after the legendary rockstar, the SENS Hendriks 1 is a pair of TWS earbuds that come in gunmetal grey color encased in a metal body. It offers a playback time of up to 30 hours and a quick touch response. It comes with features like voice assistance and 10 mm graphene composite drivers.

MJ2

The MJ2 comprises of all three trademarked technologies by SENS – the AFAP (As Fast As Possible) charge, the SVVC (Smart Video Voice Connect); and IIC Technology for instant connect (Intelligent Insta Connect)

For an enhanced audio experience, it also comes with Environmental Noise Cancellation, a technology that blocks any external noise, improves sound quality, and helps in protecting the ear.

Other models in this range include Cnatra 1 (INR 1099) & 2 (INR 1099) and Hendriks 2 (INR 1599). The Neckbands apart from MJ 2 (INR 1199) include Alvis 1 (INR 699) and MJ1 (INR 999).