Noise Buds VS102 TWS earbuds launched in India

Noise has announced the launch of the latest TWS earbuds Buds VS102 at an introductory price of Rs 1299. The Noise Buds VS102 is launching exclusively on Flipkart for now and will soon come on the Noise website. The newly launched product is among the affordable TWS earbuds by Noise. It comes with 14 hours of playtime.

The Noise Buds VS102 will be available in two colours – Black and White. “In addition to the 11 mm driver size, the distinctive form of the Buds VS102 provides a comfortable fit in the ear”, says Noise. Enabled with the IPX5 water resistance rating, the Buds VS102 offers sweat resistance for workout sessions.

Music adjustments, volume changes, and call controls are all accessible with the TWS Buds VS102’s full Touch Control function. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.1 enables seamless sync with smartphones, along with featuring voice-assistance capabilities.

Google Assistant and Siri are also featured as options to connect the Buds VS102 with Android and iOS devices. The Buds VS102 provides an extended playtime of 14 hours on a single charge and up to 3.5 hours of continuous use. The device can be recharged through its Type C USB charging port.

Earlier this month, Noise launched two new products including the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist and Buds VS103 respectively. The smartwatch is an upgraded version of ColorFit Pro 3. The TWS earbuds are the addition to the newly launched series Buds VS which was launched earlier this year. The products were launched on Noise’s website and Amazon on 5th August 2021.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.55” full touch colour HD TruView Display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution. It has a button on the right side of the watch that can be used for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.