Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch, Buds VS103 TWS earbuds launched

Noise has launched two products in its smartwatch and TWS earbuds portfolio. These include Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist and Buds VS103 respectively. The newly launched smartwatch is an upgraded version of ColorFit Pro 3. The TWS earbuds are the addition to the newly launched series Buds VS which was launched earlier this year.

The products were launched on Noise’s website and Amazon on 5th August 2021. They are available at a special introductory price of Rs 3999 for ColorFit Pro 3 Assist and Rs 1499 for Buds VS103.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Specifications

The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.55” full touch colour HD TruView Display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. It has a dainty button on the right side of the watch that can be used for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks. Introduced in four colour variants, users are enabled to sport this smartwatch in Black, Pink, Blue, Green, Grey.

The Watch gets built-in Alexa to provide a holistic wellness and fitness experience with the ease of managing up with all-around productivity.

The smartwatch allows users to access cloud-based, personalised watch faces which can be customised as per their preference. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist offers a long battery life, lasting up to 10 days, and a 5 ATM waterproofing features. The smartwatch enables Auto-Blood Oxygen (SPO2) monitoring and tracks multiple features such as stress, heart rate, and sleep, and comes with 14 sports modes.

The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit Assist app, which offers additional tracking features and detailed insights with health reports. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist also provides swappable straps for a colourful look as per the user’s selection.

Read More: Noise ColorFit Ultra launched in India

Noise Buds VS103 Specifications

The Buds VS103 is powered with Hyper Sync Technology that enables users to connect with their devices instantly every time. The Buds VS103 come with a 10mm driver size and fit comfortably in the ears. Launched in two colour variants – Black and White, it comes with a charging case and Type C USB.

With the TWS Buds VS103, users can conveniently manage their listening experience with the music controls, volume changes, and call controls, via the full touch control feature. The Buds VS103 also features IPX5 waterproof rating. Google Assistant and Siri, both are enabled to sync Buds VS103 with Android and iOS devices. The earbuds have a battery life of up to 4.5 hours of continuous playtime. They have a total playtime of 18 hours with the charging case.