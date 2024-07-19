New Smart TVs Launched in India: Check Models From Sony, Kodak, Hisense

Multiple brands in India have launched a slew of new Smart TVs, including those from Kodak, Sony, and Hisense. All of them have one thing in common: They run on a smart operating system. Some of them feature the Google TV platform, which gives them access to Google Assistant for hands-free control, access to thousands of apps built for TV, and much more. Here are all the TVs that have been newly launched by the three brands.

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series

The new Sony BRAVIA 3 TV series is available in 108 cm (43”), 126 cm (50”), 139 cm (55”), 164 cm (65”), 189 cm (75”), and 215 cm (85”). The 55-inch model costs Rs 93,990, while the 65-inch model costs Rs 1,21,990. The pricing and availability details for the other models are yet to be announced. They’ll be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

The new Smart TVs incorporate the 4K HDR Processor X1 and delivers vibrant colours with TRILUMINOS Pro, producing a broader palette of natural shades. The Object-Based HDR Remaster feature adjusts colours and textures for a more lifelike picture, while Super Bit Mapping reduces colour banding. The TVs also have support for Motionflow XR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, along with X-balanced speakers, which offer Dual Bass Reflex.

It further gets Google Assistant Hands-Free Voice Search, allowing users to control their TV with simple voice commands. In addition, the TVs include SONY PICTURES CORE, a movie service offering a selection of Sony Pictures’ latest releases and classic blockbusters. The TVs also have an HDMI 2.1 port for gamers and offer specific features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR tone mapping, a game mode for PS5, and the Remote Play app.

It also has Sony’s Proprietary Ambient Optimization, Light Sensor, Acoustic Auto Calibration technologies, and XR Protection Pro technologies.

Hisense Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, E68N

Hisense has unveiled its new lineup of Smart TVs for 2024, which includes the Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, and E68N models. These models feature technologies such as Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot colour, Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Starting today, July 19th, customers can seize special introductory prices for a limited period. The Q7N will be exclusively available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 53,999, and the U6N Pro will be exclusively available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The other models will be available on both Flipkart and Amazon. The 55-inch U7N will be available at Rs 79,999, and the E68N for Rs 31,999.

Hisense Q7N and U7N

The Q7N features QLED technology and IMAX certification. It also uses the easy, fast, and secure VIDAA operating system and is available in 55, 65, 85, and 100-inch sizes.



The U7N utilizes Mini LED technology for precise lighting control, offering a vibrant visual experience. It includes Quantum Dot colour technology, full array local dimming, and 1200+ nits brightness. It is available in 55 and 65 inches.



Both models have the VIDAA operating system, featuring enhanced AI, a convenient interface, and universal search functionality. They are bundled with a premium voice remote and feature subwoofers for impactful sound.

Hisense U6N Pro

The Hisense U6N Pro is available in 55 and 65-inch sizes. The U6N Pro uses Mini LED technology, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), and AI Sports Mode.

Hisense E68N

The Hisense E68N is a 4K Google TV offering Dolby Vision, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), and Far Field Voice Control for effortless navigation. Available in 43 and 55 inches, it integrates with Google Assistant, allowing users to find and access content easily.

Kodak AI 32-inch, 43-inch QLED Smart TVs

Kodak has launched the AI-enabled Kodak 32-inch QLED TV in India during the Amazon Prime Days Sale, which starts on 20th July 2024. The TV has various features such as DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS, Google Assistant and a speaker output of 48W. The company has also introduced the Kodak 43-inch QLED TV during the Flipkart GOAT Sale, which starts on 19th July 2024.

The 32-inch model (32MT5077), priced at Rs 11,499, is powered by Google’s Android TV operating system. It offers seamless access to a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video. Equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports, it also gets built-in Wi-Fi.

The TV features DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS sound technology with 48W RMS output from its dual box speakers, offering multiple sound modes. It has DVB-T2 digital TV reception and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. In addition, it includes screen mirroring functionality and a wall mount.

The new 43-inch QLED model, available for Rs 21,999, gets DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display showcasing 1.1 billion colours, and supports DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY VISION, HDR 10+. It includes advanced features such as support for multiple user profiles, manual and voice control options for smart home devices, and a personalized home screen tailored to individual users.

The flagship KODAK 43-inch 4K QLED TV further features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. With a Bezel-less design and Airslim profile, these TVs offer built-in CHROMECAST & Airplay support for over 1000+ Apps.