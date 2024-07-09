Xbox App Now Available For Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon has announced late last month that in July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to access and play hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices without any console. It seems like the app has now begun rolling out to Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

The Xbox app will be available only on the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) in the initial stage (via The Verge) and will be identical to the Xbox app that’s available on Samsung’s recent TVs and monitors. Aside from a compatible Fire TV Stick, players will need a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream Xbox games.

This integration of Xbox app in Fire TV devices brings the vast Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game library to your TV. Further, Microsoft is confirmed to be working on allowing Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream a user’s entire Xbox library, and not just titles that are included in the Game Pass.

One of the biggest benefits of cloud gaming is the ability to play premium games without needing a console. As long as you have a solid internet connection, your compatible Fire TV Stick, and a compatible controller, you can take your Xbox Game Pass games and saved game progress with you.

How To Play on Amazon Fire TV Devices With Xbox App?

Firstly, you’ll have to download the Xbox app on your Fire TV device via the Amazon Appstore. Once you install and open the app, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Microsoft account. If you’re already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to stream and play any of the hundreds of cloud-enabled titles in the Game Pass Ultimate library.

If you aren’t subscribed to the service, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through the app for one low monthly price. Games like Fortnite offer a free trial as well. Then, all you have to do is connect a compatible Bluetooth controller. The Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense or DualShock 4 controllers all work seamlessly.