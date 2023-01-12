HomeNewsNew Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone to launch on January 18 in...

New Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone to launch on January 18 in India, Galaxy A14 5G expected

Samsung has announced that it will be unveiling new Galaxy A series smartphone in India on January 18, 2023.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy A series India

Highlights

  • New Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones will debut in India this month
  • Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A23 5G may arrive on January 18
  • Galaxy A14 5G recently debuted in some parts of the world

Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphone in India on January 18. While the brand hasn’t revealed which smartphone it is launching, it is expected to be the Galaxy A14 5G that was recently unveiled in the United States and Europe. More smartphones could also tag along, such as the Galaxy A34 5G, A23 5G or others.

Samsung has created a microsite with the tagline, “Amp Your Awesome 5G.” The company has revealed that the handset will come with 5G connectivity. It will be equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected that Samsung will be debuting the Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G.

However, it isn’t confirmed as to what exact devices would be making their way to the launch. Lastly, Samsung also revealed that the Galaxy A series device will launch in a total of five colours such as black, burgundy, blue, chrome and green. Apart from the information revealed above, Samsung is keeping everything else under the wraps.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G debuts, Wings Phantom 850 TWS launched in India

In related news to Samsung, the brand also confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event date, which is now confirmed to be February 1, 2023. For the first time in three years, the in-person event is being held in San Francisco. At the event, the Korean company is expected to unveil the all new Galaxy S23 series, consisting of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Alongside the S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops will also debut at the event. In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup is suspected to include Samsung’s first Ultra-branded notebook. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and a Galaxy Book 3.

Also See:

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: What we know about Samsung’s upcoming…

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 (US), Exynos 1330 (EU)
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage64, 128
  • Display6.6-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.