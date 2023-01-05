Samsung Galaxy A14 5G debuts, Wings Phantom 850 TWS launched in India

Samsung has debuted its first Galaxy A-series device for 2023, called the Galaxy A14 5G. The new Galaxy A14 5G comes with two different chips for two separate regions including Europe and the United States. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras and runs on Android 13 out of the box. Separately, Wings has launched its latest Phantom 850 TWS earbuds in India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes in two storage options. The base storage configuration offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option. The former has a price of $200 (approx Rs 16,500) in the US. In Europe, the phone is available at a starting price of EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,100). It has been launched in multiple colours including Black, Silver, Dark Red and Light Green.

The Galaxy A14 5G is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 in Europe and Dimensity 700 in the US. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Galaxy A14 5G has a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 50MP main camera sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 13MP front camera.

Besides, the device runs on Android 13 based OneUI 5.0 custom skin out of the box. It is slated to receive two years of OS upgrades. For security, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Wings Phantom 850 TWS Price, Specs

As an introductory offer for a limited period, the Wings Phantom 850 will be on sale for Rs 999 on Wingslifestyle, Amazon, and Flipkart in Black and White colourways.

The 850 offers a 10-hour battery life on a single charge, while the compact case helps add another four recharges for a 50-hour total playback time. It also supports Bullet Charge Technology, which can add 100 minutes of battery life with a 15-minute charge.

Built for gaming, the Wings Phantom 850 is designed with a premium and lightweight ABS shell. It is IPX5-certified sweat-resistant, and waterproof. Further, the buds and case have been embedded with green lights for that cool gamer look.

Each bud features the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip with Speed Sync technology for instant pairing with one’s smartphone. It also supports a latency of 40ms for zero-lag audio performance, and large 13mm High-Fidelity composite drivers for deeper bass.

It comes with complete touch controls for music, calls, volume, voice assistant and its dedicated game mode activation. The 850 also boasts quad ENC microphones for ambient noise reduction for disturbance-free calls and entertainment.

Thanks to the recently launched Wings Sync app, the Phantom 850 can be controlled directly from your smartphone. One can customise their audio with multiple EQ modes, change the lighting modes on the buds, customise the touch controls for your comfort, and even locate your buds if they lose them around.