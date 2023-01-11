Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event scheduled for February 1, what to expect?

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is now scheduled for February 1, 2023. For the first time in three years, the in-person event is being held in San Francisco. At the event, the Korean company is expected to unveil the all new Galaxy S23 series, consisting of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Electronics will hold an in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco, beginning at 10 a.m. PST (11:30 PM IST) on February 1. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be streamed live on Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. While Samsung has revealed what all it would be unveiling, it is expected that Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops will debut at the event.

In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup is suspected to include Samsung’s first Ultra-branded notebook. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and a Galaxy Book 3. As for the Galaxy S23 series, the first look of the three devices has already been leaked via unofficial renders.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely come with a circa 6.8-inch display, which is similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the slimmest bezel we have seen in the S series phone so far, said the leak. It should be Samsung’s first flagship phone with a 200MP camera.

Also, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with up to 1TB internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It has also been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.