New Redmi Note series to arrive soon, launch teased

Xiaomi revealed its Redmi Note 11 series last year and the succesor to the series already seems to be in works. It is not clear whether it will be called the Redmi Note 12 series or not but the new Redmi Note launch is nearing and will take a big leap forward in terms of performance.

New Redmi Note launch

General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing, recently posted a teaser of the upcoming Redmi Note series on Weibo, which points towards the upcoming debut of the series in China. Lu also mentions that since 2021, the brand has decided to launch two Redmi Note series phones a year. This launch scheme began with the Redmi Note 10 series which was launched in China in H1 2021 and the Redmi Note 11 series that launched in China in H2 2021.

Lu reiterates that the company launched the Redmi Note 10 “performance powerhouse” series earlier in the year to cater to the audience that values device speed above all else, whereas the more “fashionable and camera-focused” Redmi Note 11 series was launched later in the year. The brand will be following the same strategy this year with “performance-focused” Redmi Note 12 series launch in H1 2022 and a “fashionable” Redmi Note 13 series launch in H2 2022.

Further, tipster Digital Chat Station recently stated in a Weibo post that the upcoming series could be called the Note 11T series (not 12 series), and will feature MediaTek SoCs. The top-of-the-line model will feature a 144Hz LCD panel. The company’s upcoming Redmi Note series successor is tipped to be priced in the CNY 1,599 to CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 17,400 to Rs 28,900) price range, says the tipster.

Meanwhile in India, Redmi 10 Power has been launched for Rs 14,999 for a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Sporty Orange and Power Black colour options. The Redmi 10 Power features a 6.7-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Further, the display has 400 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.