Redmi 10 Power is now finally available for sale in India

Redmi India recently launched the Redmi 10 Power smartphone along with Redmi 10A in India. While the Redmi 10A was made available for sale starting April 26 in the country, the company did not announce the availability details for the Redmi 10 Power at the launch.

Xiaomi has officially announced that the Redmi 10 Power is now available for sale in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Redmi 10 Power smartphone.

Redmi 10 Power Sale in India

Redmi 10 Power has been launched in India for Rs 14,999 for a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Sporty Orange and Power Black colour options. The smartphone can be purchased from the company’s official website along with Mi Home Stores, Amazon India and retail stores.

Specifications

The Redmi 10 Power features a 6.7-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Further, the display has 400 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, it houses a Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. In addition, it supports 3GB additional RAM expansion technology and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Moving on, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup. This consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Additionally, for the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Besides, it packs a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on MIUI 13 based Android R. It measures 169.59×76.56×9.13mm and weighs 203 grams, according to the company.

Lastly, the connectivity options on the Redmi 10 Power include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.