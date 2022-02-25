New Nokia PureBook Pro announced with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

Nokia has unveiled PureBook Pro in association with French technology company OFF Global. They have jointly introduced two new laptops – Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 and 17.3.

The 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch PureBook Pro will come with a Full HD screen and the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 and 17.3 Price and availablity

Off Global has said in a statement that the laptops will be available in Western Europe, Northern Africa, Thailand and Canada, reaching 22 countries by the end of 2022.

The 15.6-inch model is priced at €699 (Rs 59,085 approx.). The 17.3-inch version will cost €799 (Rs 67,520 approx.). The new Nokia PureBook Pro laptops come in Blue, Dark grey, Red and Silver colours.

Nokia PureBook Pro Features

The Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 and 17.3 feature a Full HD LED Backlit IPS Anti-glare display with up to 250 nits brightness. Additionally, they have 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. They come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The 15.6-inch model weighs 1.7 kg and features a 57 Wh battery, while the 17.3-inch version is 2.5 kg with a 63 Wh battery. Further, both models measure 19mm (0.75 inches) thick.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) along with Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, there are two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

Some additional features include 2MP webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, a backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and four speakers.