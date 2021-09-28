Nokia PureBook S14 laptop and Nokia Smart TV models launched in India

Flipkart has announced the launch of the Nokia PureBook S14 laptop in India. The laptop will go on sale from October 3 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In addition, Flipkart has also launched a new Nokia Smart TV range.

Pricing Details

The laptop is priced at Rs. 56,990 at the launch and will be available on Flipkart starting October 3.

The Nokia Smart TV QLED range in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes will be priced starting at Rs. 49,999. The smart TV models will also go on sale on October 3 on Flipkart.

Nokia PureBook S14 Specifications

The Nokia PureBook S14 weighs 1.4 kg and is equipped with top-firing speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that is powered by Dolby Vision. It has an 82% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and comes with Windows 111 pre-installed. The processor is coupled with a 512GB NVMe SSD and 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM variants.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port.

Nokia Smart TVs Specifications

The new QLED TV range comes in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes. The LED Range comprises of 43-inch Full HD & 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch Ultra HD 4K models. They offer Dolby Vision and HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos. All the models come with speakers from JBL, tuned by Harman AdioEFX.

The new Nokia Smart TV models will run on Android 11. They are powered by 1.1GHz quad-core processors paired with 700MHz G31 GPUs. The TVs have 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Meanwhile, Nokia has scheduled a launch event for October 6. The company is now confirmed to launch a tablet at the event. Based on past rumours, the tablet is expected to be called Nokia T20. The tablet will come in a dark grey/black finish.