Jio Independence Day 2023 Plan: Things to know

Reliance Jio has announced a new Independence Day 2023 prepaid plan which features an annual recharge pack priced at Rs 2,999. It includes calling and data benefits along with other offers, such as discounts on notable food delivery services, travel reservations, online shopping, and more.

What does the Jio Independence Day 2023 plan offers?

The new prepaid plan from Jio comes at a price of Rs 2,999 and has a validity period of 1 year. The plan offers 2.5GB of data/day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS’es every day. The total data adds up to 912.5 GB. The plan has additional benefits as well, such as Rs 100 discount applicable on Swiggy orders that cost Rs 249 or higher.

Next, consumers can save up to Rs 1,500 on flights booked via Yatra. Then, users can avail a 15 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings done through Yatra. Meanwhile, buyers can avail a Rs 200 discount on Ajio orders worth more than Rs 999.

Those who regularly buy from Netmeds can avail a 20 percent discount on orders exceeding Rs 999 plus also get NMS Supercash. Lastly, a flat 10 percent discount is also available on specific audio accessories and domestic appliances bought via Reliance Digital.

How to subscribe to the plan?

Prepaid Jio users can avail the Jio Independence Day 2023 plan by following the steps below:

Open the MyJio app and login with your number

Tap on the Rs 2,999 Independence Offer banner

Complete the payment and you are done

Those who do not have the app, can subscribe to the new prepaid plan via Jio’s own website as well.