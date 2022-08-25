New Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 buyers to get free 1-year Times Prime membership

Samsung India has announced a collaboration with Times Prime, the lifestyle subscription product, to offer a complimentary 1-year subscription with the purchase of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 in India. The offer is available the purchase happening through leading retail stores, online and samsung website.

With Times Prime, users can access multiple subscriptions and offers from some of the most popular consumer brands today on the app. The Times Prime membership includes OTT subscriptions like Disney+Hotstar, Discovery Plus and Sony Liv, news subscriptions such as TOI+ and ET Prime; Uber for cabs, Google One for cloud storage and many more offers and benefits to which Samsung buyers will have access to.

“Members also have the privilege to attend exclusive Hollywood movie premieres through the ‘Purple Carpet’ experience”, said Samsung.

As a recaller for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the tablets were unveiled earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra display is a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, 240 pixels per inch, and a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

Further, the Tab S8+ has a smaller 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels, 266 ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tab S8 has the smallest display of the lot, with an 11-inch TFT LTPS panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, has 276 ppi and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The Galaxy Tab S8 series has a dual-camera setup at the back. All three of them have identical setups comprising a 13MP auto-focus camera and a 6MP wide-angle camera.