Samsung Galaxy A04 unveiled with 50MP dual cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung has unveiled a new budget smartphone called the Galaxy A04 which comes with features like dual rear cameras, a big 5000mAh battery, OneUI Core 4.1 based on Android 12 and more. The Galaxy A04 comes as a successor to the Galaxy A03 that was launched in November of last year.

The pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy A04 is yet to be unveiled. As for the specifications, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-V notch and an HD+ resolution. While the device is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor, it is expected to be the Exynos 850.

It is paired with 4GB, 6GB, 8GB RAM options along with 32GB, 64GB, 128GB of storage variants. There’s a microSD card slot for expanded storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the Galaxy A04 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news to Samsung, it announced a price cut on its Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone by up to Rs 3,500 in India. After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G base price now starts at Rs 31,499. The phone was launched in India in two variants – 34,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 31,499. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 32,999. The revised pricing is now applicable on the online portal Amazon and Samsung.com. The phone is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.