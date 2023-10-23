New Apple iPads likely in March 2024, but something exciting coming by Oct end

Apple debuted it’s new hardware, including the new iPhones and watches, over a month ago. While it was expected to launch new iPads earlier this month, we instead got a new Apple Pencil with USB-C. However, the plans to launch new iPads seems to have been delayed till March 2024. Aside from that, a report from a reliable source states that Apple is planning to launch a new iMac and maybe new MacBooks by end of October.

The information comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who has accurately predicted Apple’s upcoming releases in the past. He says that Apple will update the iPad lineup with new hardware in 2024. New models including the likes of iPad Air, entry-level iPad and iPad mini with more powerful specifications (most likely a chip upgrade), and a revamped iPad Pro is also in the works.

Out of these, the minor refreshes for the iPads could debut in March of 2024 whereas the major revamp of the Pro model could launch later on. An Apple Pencil with USB-C could mean that Apple may be planning to switch its base level iPad port from lightning to USB-C, considering it is the only iPad left with that port.

New iMac in October

Aside from that, Gurman shared that Apple is also planning to host a Mac-centred event by end of October. Apple last updated the iMac in April 2021 with the M1 chip and the brand is expected to refresh the 24-inch model later this month.

The date is expected to be October 30 or October 31. Mark also points out some clues that could back his claim, such as the short supply of the iMac and the fact that several of its configs aren’t available to purchase until mid-November.

Lastly for the iMacs, Gurman talks about a 32-inch iMac Pro coming in either late 2024 or 2025. The MacBooks, however, were refreshed earlier in January so they are still on track to launch next year, potentially with the M3 chips.