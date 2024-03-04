New Apple iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Apple Pencil May Launch This Week But Not Via An Event

Apple has been long expected to launch a new set of products in March and it seems like that moment is coming soon. Reports suggest that Apple may debut its new products including iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Apple Pencil (3rd Gen) later this week, but not through a regular launch event like it does for iPhones and its previous generation MacBooks and iPads.

The probability that Apple won’t be holding an event for the launch of its new products comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Instead, Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a “series of online videos and marketing campaigns”, according to Gurman’s findings.

He says that Apple will launch the following products in March 2024:

A new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro

Two new iPad Air models which will further consist of the first-ever 12.9-inch model

Two new iPad Pro models featuring the M3 chip, and OLED displays

A new Apple Pencil, likely 3rd Generation

New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M3 chip

Gurman adds that a special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware is scheduled for the end of the month. “So I’d expect the devices to arrive sometime in March or April”, he says.

On the contrary, MacRumours say that Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, citing a proven source familiar with the matter. If that’s the case, we could finally be seeing Apple refreshing the iPad Pro in nearly 6 years, and for the first time a 12.9-inch iPad Air. Both of these developments would be quote significant, along with revamps to the MacBook Air lineup.