New Acer Chromebook Spin, Vero laptop models launched

Acer has launched a bunch of new Vero laptops and Chromebook Spin models internationally. The Vero seriesbof laptops use post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and are shipped in recyclable packaging as well. The Vero laptops include Acer Aspire Vero, Acer TravelMate Vero, Acer Veriton Vero Mini desktop, Acer Vero BR277 monitor, Acer Macaron Vero Mouse, Acer Vero Mousepad, and Acer Vero Ecosleeve.

The new chromebooks include Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, Chromebook Spin 314, and Chromebook 514. The Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, and Chromebook Spin 314 are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

The Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) will go on sale in North America in December with a price tag of $399.99 (approx Rs 30,000). It will be available in EMEA in November for EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,800).

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) starts at EUR 499 (approx Rs 43,500) and it will be available in EMEA in October. Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) is priced at $499.99 (approx Rs 37,600) in North America and will go on sale this year in November. In EMEA, the device will be available in October for EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,000).

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) is priced starting at EUR 799 (approx Rs 69,700). The convertible laptop will be available for purchase in North America in January of 2022 starting at $699.99 (approx Rs 52,600). Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 has a price tag of $899.99 (approx Rs 67,700). The device will go on sale in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,049 (approx Rs 91,500).

Coming to the Vero laptops, the Acer Aspire Vero is priced at $699.99 (approx Rs 52,700) and is currently available to purchase in North America. Acer TravelMate Vero will be available in North America next year, for a price of $899.99 (approx Rs 67,800).

Acer Vero BR277 monitor will be available in EMEA, North America, and China starting March next year. It is priced at $299 (approx Rs 22,500). The Acer Macaron Vero Mouse costs EUR 24.90 (roughly Rs. 2,200), Acer Vero Mousepad costs EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700), and the Acer Vero Ecosleeve will cost EUR 24.90. These will be available in the EMEA starting February 2022. There is no information on the price of the Acer Veriton Vero Mini desktop yet.

Acer TravelMate Vero Specifications

Acer TravelMate Vero sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView and a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor. Further, it is paired with up to 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For storage, it packs up to 1TB of Gen 3 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options on the TravelMate Vero include Wi-Fi 6, 3 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1 x ethernet port. Audio options on include Acer Purified Voice with AI noise reduction and Acer TrueHarmony.

Acer Aspire Vero Specifications

The Acer Aspire Vero comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of peak brightness, an anti-glare panel and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of Dual-Channel DDR4 RAM. For graphics, you get Intel Xe or Intel UHD graphics. Moreover, this Acer laptop has up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the laptop include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 2×2 MU-MIMO, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x ethernet port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x USB Type-C port, and 3 x USB Type-A ports.

Audio options on the laptop include Acer Purified Voice with AI noise reduction feature, Acer TrueHarmony audio, stereo speakers, and a couple of inbuilt microphones. As per Acer’s claims, the laptop can last for up to 9.5 hours on a single charge.

Acer Veriton Vero Mini Specifications

Acer Veriton Vero Mini is powered by Intel Core vPro processors with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. In addition, the processors are paired with Intel Integrated graphics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack. For storage, the desktop features up to 2TB of HDD or 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD.

Acer Vero BR277 monitor Specifications

The Acer Vero BR277 features a 27-inch full-HD IPS display with 75Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. Furthermore, it features 4ms of response time and a vertical and horizontal viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The display gets a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 and a 72 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage with 16 million colours. It comes with a VESA wall mount of 100x100mm and comes with 2W stereo speakers.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Specifications

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display. In addition, it is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. The laptop comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Connectivity options include 1 x HDMI port, 1 x microSD slot, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, and 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

The laptop has an OceanGlass touchpad that is made entirely out of the plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like material.

For wireless connectivity, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6 support and an 802.11ax wireless antenna. The 2×2 MU-MIMO technology is also available. Additionals include support for DTS Audio technology, dual microphones, upward-facing speakers, and an optional backlit keyboard. As far as battery life is concerned, this Chromebook is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. There’s a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad and a backlit keyboard as well.

The convertible laptop features aluminum top and bottom covers and MIL-STD 810H certification. Connectivity options include 2 x USB Type-C ports and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 offers up to a claimed battery life of 10 hours. One can charge 50 percent of its battery life in just 30 minutes. For audio, you get 2 x speakers, 2 x microphones, an inbuilt amplifier, as well as support for DTS audio.

Acer Chromebook 515 Specifications

Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and the Enterprise model, both feature a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with optional multi-touch capability. Underneath, the laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors along with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Acer Chromebook 515 gets up to 16GB of RAM and offers 512GB PCIe NVMe storage. It features an inbuilt smart amplifier, a numeric keypad, and two inbuilt microphones. The laptop also gets DTS Audio support and features a webcam shutter to ensure privacy.

The Acer Chromebook 515 comes with a MIL-STD 810H certification with an aluminum lid. Also, users will get 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports along with a microSD card reader and an HDMI port. The laptop features Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity as well.

Acer Chromebook 514 Specifications

The Acer Chromebook 514 comes equipped with a 14-inch full-HD IPS (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with an optional touchscreen and matte finish. There’s a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad while the laptop draws power from MediaTek’s mid-tier Kompanio 828 SoC. The Acer Chromebook 514 is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 hours and is said to charge to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Furthermore, the Chromebook gets up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The laptop supports DTS Audio from its two speakers. The Acer Chromebook 514 features 2 x inbuilt microphones and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 1 x USB Type-A port, and 2 x USB Type-C ports.